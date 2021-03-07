Lotus Resources Limited (LOT.AX) (ASX:LOT) Insider Grant Davey Sells 24,000,000 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (LOT.AX) (ASX:LOT) insider Grant Davey sold 24,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total value of A$3,000,000.00 ($2,142,857.14).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.55.

Get Lotus Resources Limited (LOT.AX) alerts:

Lotus Resources Limited (LOT.AX) Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Limited (LOT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources Limited (LOT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.