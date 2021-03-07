LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.
NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.
