LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.