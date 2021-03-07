Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

