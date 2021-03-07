LocalCoinSwap Tops One Day Volume of $2,606.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $980,788.43 and $2,606.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00070472 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.