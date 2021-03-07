LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,467 shares during the period. LivaNova comprises about 4.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $81,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. 697,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

