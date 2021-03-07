Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.54 Million

Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report sales of $426.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $346.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $257.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,186 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

