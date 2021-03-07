Lition Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Lition has a total market cap of $683,009.14 and $104,697.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.39 or 0.03306089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00372809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.59 or 0.01014806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.36 or 0.00413394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00367300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00252842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

