Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $946,957.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00459153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00077656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00457366 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

