Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 143,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,080. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

