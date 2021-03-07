LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in February

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LIFULL stock remained flat at $$4.06 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

