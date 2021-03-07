Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LSYN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.09. 134,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Liberated Syndication has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Get Liberated Syndication alerts:

Liberated Syndication Company Profile

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.