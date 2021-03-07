Lexington Realty Trust Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

