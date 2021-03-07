Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $270,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $458.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.30 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

