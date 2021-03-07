Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Five Below by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

Five Below stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $6,024,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

