Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $212,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

