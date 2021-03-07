Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 270,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.