Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Up 6.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $85.98. 4,247,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,893,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

