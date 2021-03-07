Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE:LEN traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

