Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.59. Leju shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 2,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

