Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.59. Leju shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 2,182 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.
