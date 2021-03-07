Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,258,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 4,179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32,589.0 days.

Shares of LTTHF stock remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Learning Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Learning Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.