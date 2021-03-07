Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 5.4%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15. 801,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 868,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

