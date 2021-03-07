Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.