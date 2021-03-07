Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

