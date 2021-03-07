Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$40.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

