Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

