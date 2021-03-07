Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.73.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

LSTR stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

