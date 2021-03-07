Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to $41.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LIFZF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

