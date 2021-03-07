KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $244.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,547 shares of company stock worth $709,698. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

