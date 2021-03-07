Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.90 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $60,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,760,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,804,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

