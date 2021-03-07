Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile
