Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns interests in the Ovacik, Mastra, Cukuralan Kaymaz, Himmetdede, Coraklik, and Kubaslar gold mines, as well as Mollakara project. The company is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

