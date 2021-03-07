Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in CGI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 214,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.