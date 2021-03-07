Korea Investment CORP Invests $4.51 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average is $343.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

