Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

