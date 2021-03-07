Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 285.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 614,970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 571,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 239,096 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

