Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $401.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

