Korea Investment CORP Buys 20,200 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

