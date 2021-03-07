Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

