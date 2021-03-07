Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia and Oceania. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

