Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €103.18 ($121.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

