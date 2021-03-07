Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Raised to Buy at KCG

KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KCG currently has $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

