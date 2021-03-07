Klever (KLV) Market Cap Hits $149.21 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Klever token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $149.21 million and approximately $249,477.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded 142.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00463051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00080878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.00454521 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,979,773,837 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.