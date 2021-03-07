KLAYswap Protocol Price Tops $4.95 on Major Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00009732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00467450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00077102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.00463488 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

