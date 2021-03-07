Kirk Norman Brown Sells 494,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

