King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,945,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

