King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INOV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

