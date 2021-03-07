King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

