King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 364 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

