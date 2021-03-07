Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.51% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

TSE:KXS opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$86.53 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.