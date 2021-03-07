Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

