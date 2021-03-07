Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.27% from the stock’s current price.

KXSCF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

KXSCF stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Kinaxis has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

