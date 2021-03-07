Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.90 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KIM. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.